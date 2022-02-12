Graveside services for Amalia Jimenez Guevara, 90, of Diboll will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Haven Cemetery with Brother Malcolm Waller officiating.
Mrs. Guevara was born July 8, 1931 in the Camp Ruby Community of Polk County, Texas to the late Eufracia (Lopez) and Leobardo Jimenez, and went to be with Jehovah Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Mrs. Guevara had resided in Diboll for 67 years and worked as a salesclerk for Polk’s and Okay Food Stores. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and tending her rose bushes and loved her hummingbirds. Mrs. Guevara had a strong heart and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A great accomplishment after raising her family was earning her GED. Her family will dearly miss her.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Angie and Tom Fenley of Diboll, Virginia Garza, Richard and Esther Guevara, all of Lufkin, Robert Guevara, Reggie Guevara, both of Diboll, Linda Guevara and Jose Rodriguez, Maggie and Martin Arvizu, all of Lufkin, and Mary Y’Barra of San Antonio; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Valerio and Delfina Perales, both of Houston; sister-in-law, Fidela Olivarez of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francisco Guevara; sons, Rueben “Scooby” Guevara and Juan Y’Barra; and brother, David Olivarez.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Ricco Guevara, Marcus Guevara, Tom Fenley II, Monica Garza, Amanda Ricks, Lissandra Arvizu, Rocky Guevara, Melissa Guevara, Jessica Pina, Briann Smith, Brooke Guidry, Brittni Dowthitt, Jamie Glenn, Jammie Stanley, Francisco Garza, and Abran Arvizu.
The family extends special thanks to Harbor Hospice, Diboll Nursing Home & Rehab, and sister-in-love, Pat Jackson for the care given to Mrs. Guevara.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
