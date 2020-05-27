Clayton Francis Jircik
Services and entombment for Clayton Francis Jircik, 96, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Sunset Mausoleum with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating.
Mr. Jircik was born April 22, 1924 in Cleveland, Texas to the late Francis (Marie) and Vlastimil Jircik, and died Monday, May 25, 2020 at PineCrest Retirement Community.
Mr. Jircik received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and became an Engineer.
Survivors include his brother, Victor Jircik; sister, Vivian Muckleroy; sister-in-law, Nancy Jircik; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence Jircik and Robert Jircik; and sisters, Lanell Jircik and Helen Westerman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
