Mrs. Dorothy Tompkins Kenley of Crockett (formerly of Lufkin) was born October 7, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to Lois Hazel Gibbs and Jesse Glenn Tompkins. She died on March 20, 2021 at her home on Kenley’s Mustang Prairie Ranch near Austonio.
Dorothy grew up in Lufkin, graduated from Lufkin High School in 1944 at age 16, and attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics.
After college graduation, she married George A. Day of Kaufman, Texas. She and George lived in Memphis, Tennessee while George attended Southern College of Optometry. Upon graduation, George served active duty in the US Air Force where Dorothy and George lived in numerous cities and Air Force bases during his Air Force service and training. After George’s untimely death in 1955, Dorothy returned to Lufkin.
Dorothy then married Edd Kenley and assisted Edd in their ranching business, a career that spanned more than 60 years in the areas of Angelina County, Trinity County, LaSalle County, and most recently, at Kenley’s Mustang Prairie Ranch in Houston County.
Dorothy always had great care and concern for others. It was difficult to find out how she was feeling because she was more focused on you and your family than herself. She was a tremendous cook, making the best meals with ease, and she had a firm understanding of all the basic food groups. She had an impeccable memory, remembering in great detail the events of her life and the lives of her family and others. She was determined to make sure everyone around her was comfortable, even the cattle with her special expressions of “babies” and “mommas”. We will always remember, especially her grandchildren, that special, unique, and melodious call she had to bring the cattle to feed.
Dorothy was a member of the Lufkin High School Alumni Association. She shared a special bond and friendship with her bridge club group and their children. They not only met to play bridge and eat lunch, but also helped and assisted with their children’s weddings for many years. She was of the Methodist faith and cherished the many churches she attended throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Henderson and husband, Chip Henderson of Denver, Colorado; her sons, Steve Day and wife, Terri Sue Day of Lufkin, and Clay Kenley and wife, Sharon Kenley of Crockett; daughter-in-law, Jill Carswell and husband, Mike Carswell of Lufkin; sister, Lou Howard of Ingleside, Illinois; sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” Tompkins of Lufkin; granddaughters, Sidney Kenley Copus and husband Will Copus of Austin, Kimberly Day of Tomball, Stephanie Milligan and husband, Kevin Milligan of San Antonio, Karen Henderson and husband, Brian Jensen of Boise, Idaho, Becky Haire and husband, Devon Haire of Dillon, Colorado, and Leslie Ball and husband, Kris Ball of Lufkin; grandsons, Casey Kenley of Austin, Travis Kenley and wife, Chloe Kenley of Crockett, Philip Day and wife Jackie Day of Cary, North Carolina, Chris Day and wife, Audrey Day of Lufkin, Jonathan Day of Lufkin, Keith Henderson and wife, Ashley Henderson of San Antonio, Matthew Henderson and wife, Melissa Henderson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Patrick Day and wife, Leslie Day of Lufkin; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George A. Day; her second husband, Edd Kenley; son, Alan Day; brother, Arnold Tompkins; and sister, Aloise Wallace.
Pallbearers: (grandsons) Casey Kenley, Travis Kenley, Philip Day, Chris Day, Jonathan Day, and Patrick Day
Honorary Pallbearers: (grandsons and grandsons-in-law) Keith Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Kris Ball, Kevin Milligan, Devon Haire, Brian Jensen, and William Copus
Sincere thanks to those that helped Dorothy during her last few months and years. This includes her care guardians, Karen Carter, Kathy Brasher, Vera Rhodes, and Joyce Arnold, as well as Traditions Hospice of Crockett.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Tompkins Kenley will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church in Lufkin with Pastor Tim Allen officiating and Pastor Madison Garcia assisting. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 25th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lufkin High School Alumni Association (PO Box 150837, Lufkin, TX 75915) or a charity of your choosing.
