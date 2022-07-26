Shirley Irene "Mimi, Momma Shirley" (Penney) Molandes Jul 26, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shirley Irene "Mimi, Momma Shirley" (Penney) Molandes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Going home services for Shirley Molandes will be held on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at Dickie Allen Funeral Home in Cushing, Tx. The viewing will be at 9:00 am with the services to follow at 10:00 am. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Shirley Molandes Viewing Funeral Home Service Shirley Irene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree accused in shooting death, two recently arrested according to Diboll PDDetails of Diboll shooting death released after arrest of two suspectsKeeping family secrets: Sex assault crimes most commonly perpetrated by people victims knowACSO investigating suspected homicide in Diboll areaLISD names indoor training facility after TurnerLufkin hires new city attorneyAngelina County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamineNWS: Strong thunderstorm expected to impact Lufkin, surrounding citiesPolk County man sues Angelina County sheriff over open records requestBUSINESS ROUNDUP: 58J Music Cafe to offer new place to play downtown Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
