Rev. Larry R. Thornhill

Services for Larry R. Thornhill, 78, of Lufkin will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Greater Love Tabernacle, with Rev. Kevin Prince and Rev. Ronnie Frankens officiating, Visitation will be held at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Larry was born January 9, 1943 to Clara Louise (Rogers) and Charles R. Thornhill in Alvin, Texas and passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at a Houston hospital.
Larry was an ordained minister who pastored at Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Rolla, Missouri for 24 years. He also pastored at Saron United Pentecostal Church until he became ill. He has been listed with the UPCI for 55+ years. He was a substitute teacher at Hudson Independent School District. He was a member at Greater Love Tabernacle. He was also a member of the Lufkin Lions Club
He is survived by his wife, Alberta Thornhill; daughter, Teresa Conway and husband Bradley of Jefferson, Missouri; Brother, Steve Thornhill; stepsons, Dennis and Lori Fleming; Anthony and Dawn Fleming, Kevin and Melissa Fleming; stepdaughter, Rhonda Beecham; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive him
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Laboube; first wife, Wanda Lee Thornhill; and son, Larry Thornhill, Jr.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
