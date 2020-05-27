Elmer Donald Ray (Don)
Graveside services for Elmer Donald Ray (Don), 87, will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Don passed from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born July 24, 1932.
Don most enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He loved cooking and entertaining. Later in life, he found joy in attending church and listening to hymns. And all who knew him also knew he loved watching FOXX news.
After retiring from a successful 50-year career in the poultry business, he found his true passion in woodworking. With only two cabinet building classes under his belt, he built his dream home in the country. He spent the last several years building a variety of beautiful furniture pieces for family and friends. Time spent in his shop was time well spent.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Flossie Ray; wife, Joyce Glover Ray; sisters, Frieda Bibbs and Marie Chambers; brothers, Cecil Ray and Roy Ray; son, Eddie Ray Harrison; grandson, Matthew Smith; and great-granddaughter, Kloi Harrison.
He is survived by his children, Donna (Steve) Mosley, Diane (George) Moore, Jessie (Kathy) Harrison, Deborah (Mike) Talton; grandchildren, Stephanie (Larry) Smith, Martha (Mark) Hartranft, Marie (Ralph) Boatwright, Dedra Puckett, Jonathan Harrison, and Jessica Harrison; and great-grandchildren, Steven Grieve, Nolan Grieve, Shelby Smith, Ellen Smith, Joshua Smith, Malerie Farmer, Trevor Bynum, Caleb Puckett, Elijah Boatwright, Tristen Johnston, and Jillian Harrison.
Special thanks to the staff of Medical Enters Homecare.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
