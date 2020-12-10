DeLores “Mrs. Dee” Russell
Graveside services for DeLores “Mrs. Dee” Russell, 84, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Bill Hall officiating.
Mrs. Russell was born March 11, 1936 in Polk County, Texas to the late Evelyn (Lambert) and Vernon Elliott, and died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Russell resided in Lufkin most of her life and graduated from Lufkin High School and Southwestern University. She retired from Central ISD following 20 years of teaching. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Mrs. Russell was a 60-year member of Keltys First Baptist Church and the Joy and Alpha Sunday School classes.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Janet Russell and Mark and Angela Russell, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Justin and Jacey Russell, Kristen and Brian Lowery, Kaylin Russell, Dakota and Elizabeth Russell, Chance and Catherine Richey, Zach and April Richey, Savanna Russell, and Gage and Liz Richey; 21 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Lanell and Carl Ballard of Lufkin; best friends, Nell Crawford and Kay Griffin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Russell; mother, Evelyn Tims; fathers, Vernon Elliott and J.C. Murphy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adrian and Helen Russell and Perry and Shirley Russell.
Pallbearers will be Justin Russell, Dakota Russell, Chance Richey, Zach Richey, Gage Richey, Greg Russell, and Brian Lowery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Baptist Home for Children, c/o Keltys First Baptist Church, 2402 N John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
