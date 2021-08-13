Paul “Mossy” Mossenton
Paul “Mossy” Mossenton was born February 25, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to Dick and Sylvia Mossenton. He went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2021 at the age of 74.
Paul was a devoted loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing with his grandkids. He also loved traveling around and visiting with his friends. He served in the military for two years, stationed in Germany, trucking in supplies for the troops. Paul was a hard worker, always putting his family’s needs first.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Taylor; grandchildren, Shawn and Kelly Taylor, Coby Taylor, Holly Pinkard-Brumley, Makala Pinkard, and Leo Conner; and six great-grandchildren; second wife, Brenda Mossenton; and close friend, Christine Thorne.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Dick Mossenton and Sylvia Spencer Jones; first wife of 38 years, Nina Mossenton; and daughter, Stacy Taylor.
Services will be held Saturday August 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Apple Springs Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at Bennett Cemetery.
