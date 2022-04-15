Patricia Ann Fisher Batson Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia Ann (Fisher) BatsonPatricia Ann Batson, 75, of Lufkin, was born on April 22, 1946 in Lufkin, TX to Arthur and Juanita Fisher. She passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Huntington, TX.Patricia was a loving mother and worked independently as a caregiver.She is survived by her daughter, Mellissa Choate of Lufkin; son Michael Batson of Huntington; brother, Jerry Fisher of Lufkin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Melinda Davis.The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.Special thanks to Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Patricia.Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Patricia Ann Batson Mellissa Choate Lufkin Huntington Juanita Fisher Memorial Service Melinda Davis Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital after motorcycle crash in NacogdochesLISD rejects student’s appeal to remove fighting from his disciplinary recordGordon out as SFA presidentCounty to consider holding Flournoy responsible for actions displayed during recent public hearingMan accused of slipping away from authoritiesAffidavit: Man arrested on charge of bestialityCourt holds Flournoy in contempt for actions on April 5Lufkin man accused of making a false insurance claim in 2021 on a truck repossessed in 2018Lufkin Daily News wins four first-place awards, Huff earns Journalist of Year honors at NETPA contestRotarians recognize Flournoy for 53 years of service to club, community Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
