Patricia Ann (Fisher) Batson

Patricia Ann Batson, 75, of Lufkin, was born on April 22, 1946 in Lufkin, TX to Arthur and Juanita Fisher. She passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Huntington, TX.

Patricia was a loving mother and worked independently as a caregiver.

She is survived by her daughter, Mellissa Choate of Lufkin; son Michael Batson of Huntington; brother, Jerry Fisher of Lufkin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Melinda Davis.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Special thanks to Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Patricia.

Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com