Funeral services for Malinda Ruth Weisinger, 68, of Zavalla will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. New Life United Pentecostal church in Huntington with Reverends Brent Crosswhite, Steven Sanders, and Michael Henson officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Weisinger was born March 4, 1952 in Silsbee, Texas to the late Ruth Juanita (Hampshire) and Cecil Montes Sanders, and died Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Huntington.
Mrs. Weisinger enjoyed singing at her church and having fellowship with her church family. She was a devout Christian and loved her Lord! She always looked forward to her visits to Alaska with her mother. Malinda was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put family first.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Shanon and Johnny Brown of Huntington; son, Greg Weisinger of Zavalla; daughter, Barbie Davis of Zavalla; grandchildren, Kayla Keely, Shelby Brown, Christopher Davis, Allison Davis; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Melissa Sanders of Huntington, Donald and Sarah Sanders of Zavalla; sister, Lori Delano of Zavalla; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Annette Sanders of Terre Haute, Indiana, Kenny and Kim Sanders of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emitt Weisinger; and sister, Reatha Bertrand.
Pallbearers will be Donald Sanders, Greg Weisinger, D.J. Sanders, C.J. Dooley, Christopher Davis, Charles Peden, and Jimmy Crum.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at New Life UPC in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
