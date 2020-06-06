Travis E. Gossett
Funeral services for Travis E. Gossett, 79, of Diboll will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Frankens and Pastor Andy Gossett officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Gossett was born November 5, 1940 in Fastrill, Texas to the late Lamora “Kokie” (Colbert) and Laymon Gossett, and died Thursday, June 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Gossett served in the U.S. Army and retired from Bullock Motor Company. He loved being a car salesman. He enjoyed gambling, cooking and grilling. Mr. Gossett was always outside, had a large garden, and enjoyed working in the woods cutting trees. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Louise (Neyland) Gossett of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Lisa Gossett of Georgetown; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Todd Willis of Diboll; grandchildren and spouses, Jessica Gossett of Georgetown, HaLeigh and Blake Oliver of Diboll, Sam and Michelle Gossett of Fremont, Nebraska, Hunter and Ivy Willis of Diboll, and Landon Gossett of Georgetown; great-grandchildren, Jade Oliver, Ayden Cook, Adi Cook, Alli Gossett, and Calvin Gossett; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Billy Davenport of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Sam Gossett, Hunter Willis, Landon Gossett, Blake Oliver, David Neyland, and Justin Neyland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Neyland, Wayne Clark, and Chad Davenport.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
