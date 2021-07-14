Kenneth Ray Estes
Kenneth Ray Estes, 73, of Lufkin, was born February 27, 1948 in Liberty, Texas. He passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 in a Houston hospital.
Kenneth was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. Kenneth enjoyed reading, riding his motorcycle, was a history buff and enjoyed politics. He was proud of his Cajun heritage and he loved his dogs, Abby and Reveille. Kenneth served his county in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Rosanna Estes of Lufkin; daughters, Sinclair Estes and Macklin Cahill, both of Austin; grandson, Kaegan Cahill; dad, Elray Estes; sister, Olivia Kay Rennecker; and brother, Stephen Paul Estes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lily Estes.
A memorial service for Kenneth will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Cremation services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
