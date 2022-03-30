Funeral services for Walter D. Kirby, 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Kirby was born January 20, 1944 in Mixon, Texas to the late Mabel Mae (Boyd) and Dallas Freddie Kirby, and died Monday, March 28, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Kirby had resided in Lufkin for 53 years. He retired from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department following 30 years of service as a Texas Game Warden. Mr. Kirby enjoyed being outdoors, growing a garden, and raising cattle. He also loved his grandchildren very much and never missed an opportunity to go hunting and fishing with them at the family farm. Mr. Kirby was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Kirby of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Cary and Gaylyn Kirby; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Steve Milligan; son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Michelle Kirby, all of Lufkin; stepson, Kevin Anderson of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Kelly Stoltz of Michigan; grandchildren and spouses, Andrew and Megan Kirby, John David Kirby and fiancée Emily Thornton, Will Kirby, and Cade Milligan; step-grandchildren, Tatum Stoltz, Maggie Stoltz, and Edie Stoltz; great-grandchildren, Baylee Kirby and Rowen Kirby; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and his beloved dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Kirby, sister, Helena Dark; and his old cur dog, Goofy.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Kirby, John David Kirby, Will Kirby, Cade Milligan, Cary Kirby, and Clint Kirby.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
