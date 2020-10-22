Mario Garcia
Services for Mario Garcia, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Garcia was born Nov. 13, 1962, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and died Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston.
Weldon R. Hardy
Services for Weldon R. Hardy, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Hardy was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Shelby County and died Oct. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
David McCaskill Riley
David McCaskill Riley, 84, of Lufkin, died Oct. 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Riley was born July 24, 1936, in Lufkin.
Pamela (Rushing) Ritter
Services for Pamela (Rushing) Ritter, 56, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sweet Union Cemetery. Mrs. Ritter was born June 8, 1964, in Lufkin, and died Oct. 13, 2020, in Houston.
Leatrice Joyce Ross
Services for Leatrice Joyce Ross, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Her interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. She was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Lufkin and died Oct. 13, 2020, at Southland Rehab & Healthcare.
Lynn F. Young
Graveside services for Lynn F. Young, 75, of Pollok, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Young was born June 22, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, and died Oct. 20, 2020, in Pollok. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
