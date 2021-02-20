Martha Francis Windsor
Martha Francis Windsor, 89, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas. A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held in May.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Susie Coffey and husband Kevin; daughter, Dana Windsor; son, Mike Windsor and wife Terry; grandchildren, Kevin Helton and wife Erin, Julie Dugie and husband Brandon, Jake Windsor and wife Stephanie; granddaughter-in-law, Callie Helton Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Audrey, a little girl on the way, and Emily; sister, Billie Thornton; sister, Joann Hill and husband Larry; special family, Oskarine Kegler; special friends, Patsy Meadows, Bob and Sue Waltman, David and LaNelle Vansau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
