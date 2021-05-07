Johnny Conner
Services for Johnny Conner, 70, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lacy Cemetery. He was born Oct. 20, 1950, in Lufkin, and died March 6, 2021. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Nina Lee McClendon
Services for Nina McClendon, 65, of Longview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Ms. McClendon was born Feb. 12, 1956, in Lufkin and died April 28, 2021, in Longview.
Christopher Rogers
Services for Christopher Rogers Jr., 17, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Our Father’s House of Faith. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Colonial Mortuary. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mr. Rogers was born July 11, 2003, in Lufkin and died April 28, 2021, in Lufkin.
