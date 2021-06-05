Rachel Delena Brown
Rachel Delena Brown, 71, of Lufkin, was born September 12, 1949 to Virgie Belle (Bittick) and James Earlie Wood. She passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at her residence.
Rachel grew up in the country with her brother, James and her cousin, Linda. She graduated from Lufkin High School with Honors in 1968. Rachel worked as a pharmacy technician at Lufkin State School for 26 years. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 24, 1964. She married Randy Brown in 1979; they had three children, which they raised on the family land, in much the same way she grew up.
Rachel loved animals, researching her family’s ancestry, and watching Jeopardy. She loved her children and her dear friends. Most of all, she loved her God, Jehovah and remained loyal to Him throughout her life.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Lillie Brown from Lufkin; daughter, Rachel Brown from Lufkin; cousin, Linda B. Hutto from Athens, Texas; nephews, Johnathan and Jason Wood; niece, Amber Bortness, dear friend, Doris Sloan, and special cousins, and many close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Randy Brown; her brothers, James and David Wood; and her son, Jesse Brown.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
