Chelsea Renae McBride
Funeral services for Chelsea Renae McBride, 29, of Kennard will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kip Gilts officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. A reception will be held at Pelican Pointe, 1302 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Chelsea was born February 17, 1992 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Sunday, March 7, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a 2010 graduate of Montgomery High School and was employed with UPS in Palestine.
Chelsea was always smiling! She was a happy soul and had a big and caring heart. She was always looking out for others, taking care of the less fortunate and being a selfless champion for anyone in need. In her spare time she enjoyed doing floral arranging, traveling to the mountains, and going to the beach.
Chelsea was all about sunshine and happiness and adored bright and loud colors. The family kindly requests everyone please wear your favorite bright color to the visitation and funeral services in her memory.
Survivors include her parents, Kevin and Dana (Clark) McBride of Kennard; grandmother, Sandra McBride of Lufkin; uncles and aunts, Shane and Kelly Self of Lufkin and Ronnie and Marilyn Lewis of Cleveland; cousins, Trevor Self, Cade Self, Austin Self, all of Lufkin, Raychel and Michelle Wallace of Georgia, Jana and Maribeth Forrest of Shreveport, Louisiana, Clay Lewis, wife Angie and family, and Shelly Lewis, all of Cleveland; great-uncle and great-aunt, Dewayne and Kathy Collins and family of Lufkin; a number of other relatives and friends; and her faithful companion, Cosmo, her bearded dragon.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Chandler Lyn McBride in 1999; grandparents, Robert B. McBride and Dan and Beverly Clark; great-grandparents, H.P. and Evelyn Collins; uncle, Ray Clark; and aunt, Sherry Dial.
Pallbearers will be Cade Self, Trevor Self, Austin Self, Ethan Lewis, Trent Collins, and Chris Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Smith, Murray “’Tippy” Touchette, Joe Newland, Wade Blake, and her fellow employees at UPS Palestine and The Treehouse Academy in Crockett.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Chandler and Chelsea to Texas Children’s Cancer Center, 6701 Fannin Street #1400, Houston, Texas 77030.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour Saturday night.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
