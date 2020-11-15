Donald Davis
Graveside services for Donald Davis, 63, of Lufkin will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Davis was born June 20, 1957, in Lufkin and died Nov. 12, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Daniel ‘Danny Boy’ Elliott Sr.
Services for Daniel “Danny Boy” Elliott Sr., 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Elliott died Nov. 13, 2020, in Harriet, Arkansas. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Bertha Estelle Sanders
Services for Bertha Estelle Sanders, 78, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Sanders died Nov. 14, 2020, in Huntington. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
