Bessie Juanita Brown
Graveside services for Bessie Juanita Brown, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan, with Bro. Horace Fletcher and Bro. Seth Bowman officiating.
Mrs. Brown was born August 14, 1926 in Lott, Texas, the daughter of the late Bessie (Curtis) and Samuel Alonzo Petty. She passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Brown was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She resided in Lufkin and Pollok for more than 30 years. She enjoyed crafts, including sewing and painting. Mrs. Brown was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rose Mary and Bobby Baker; grandson, Paul Vann; great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Krista Vann; sister, Zelda Crawford; and stepdaughter, Yvone Brown.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Toney; second husband, Vernon Brown; sisters, Lillie Mae Lawrence and Rose Austin; and granddaughter, Kimberly Vann.
In lieu of food or flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Brown’s memory may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2005 Ford Chapel Road, Lufkin, TX 75901.
