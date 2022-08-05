=Funeral services for Rachel Ann (Cromeens) Winkelmann, 64, of Rusk, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Caleb Schoeneck officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Hagan Cemetery in Crockett. A fellowship will follow at Grace Lutheran Church in Crockett.
Rachel was born on January 4, 1958 in Lufkin Texas to Sue and Frank Cromeens, and passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Rusk.
Rachel enjoyed a career as a very proficient RN who specialized in the operating room as a circulating nurse. She worked at Woodland Heights Medical Center and Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, College Station Medical Center in College Station, and Hill Country Memorial in Fredericksburg among others.
Rachel enjoyed crocheting and anything outdoors from gardening, fishing, hiking, camping, and backpacking. She especially loved horses and never tired of viewing God’s creation from the saddle as she rode the mountains and trails of multiple states of the southwest.
Rachel also loved her church, Beautiful Savior Lutheran of College Station, and was very active until she became ill.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roy Winkelmann; son and daughter in law, Adam and Annie Winkelmann of Clute; mother, Sue Cromeens of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Brandy Cromeens of Tyler, Roger and Kathryn Winkelmann of Bandera, Lee and Jan Winkelmann of Arlington; nephew and niece-in-law, Kevin and Christy Cromeens and family of Groveton; mother-in-law, Mary Winkelmann of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Linda Fults of Lufkin; niece-in-law, Larissa Crane of Lufkin; nephew and niece-in-law, Danette and Nick Koehl of Goliad; nephew-in-law, David Tate of Oklahoma City; nephew-in-law, Michael Tate of Fort Worth; niece and nephew-in-law, Rebecca and Dr. Aaron Jackson of Temple; and niece and nephew-in-law, Teresa and Dr. Brad Scroggins of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Rachel is preceded in death by her father; sister, Rebecca Wells; and grandparents, Essie and Earnest Moore and Tommie and Addie Mae Cromeens.
Pallbearers will be Roger Winkelmann, Lee Winkelmann, Kevin Cromeens, Nick Koehl, Chuck Peterson, and David Tate.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Choice Hospice of Lufkin and Tyler for their professional and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank The Arbors in Rusk for making Rachel comfortable in her last months.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home.
