=Funeral services for Rachel Ann (Cromeens) Winkelmann, 64, of Rusk, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Caleb Schoeneck officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Hagan Cemetery in Crockett. A fellowship will follow at Grace Lutheran Church in Crockett.

Rachel was born on January 4, 1958 in Lufkin Texas to Sue and Frank Cromeens, and passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Rusk.