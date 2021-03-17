Marie Luckey
Graveside services for Marie Luckey, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gravel Ridge Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Mrs. Luckey was born Aug. 25, 1946, and died March 15, 2021, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Marlin Williams
Services for Marlin Williams, 88, of Broaddus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Hebron Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. He was born Oct. 1, 1932, in San Augustine County and died March 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.