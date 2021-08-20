Linwood Dykes
Aug. 20, 2021
Funeral services for Linwood Dykes, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Tom Havard Cemetery in Zavalla, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Linwood Dykes entered his Heavenly Home on August 14, 2021, in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was born on May 9, 1932, in Lufkin, Texas, to parents, Joe and Jane Dykes. Linwood was raised to know and love The Lord, which followed him for the rest of his life. When Linwood grew up, he became an ordained preacher in 1967. Linwood traveled all over the country, filling in on Sunday services, and preaching where he was needed. He would also minister at different jails, making sure that no one missed an opportunity to learn about God. At one point, Linwood even started a bible study group called the “Covenant Keepers”.
Linwood was an incredibly dedicated man. Even though he did not graduate from high school, he got his GED just so he could go to college and further his education in Theology. After many years of hard work and long nights of studying, he attained his Doctorate of Theology. When he wasn’t in school, or preaching The Word of God, Linwood worked as an electrician and plumber. He also was an endowed member of Milam Lodge No. 2 where he was raised as a Master Mason on May 19, 1960. He was a Mason for 58 years and received his 50-year service award in 2012.
Linwood was known as the rock of the family. He was always there when someone needed him, whether it was to lend a helping hand, or offer a shoulder to lean on. Linwood was a loving man who was devoted to his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to encounter him.
Linwood is survived by two stepdaughters; Pat Beal and Karen Wallace; adopted daughter, Sharon Lewis; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Linwood is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jo Dykes; and parents, Joe Preston Dykes and Jane Cameron Dykes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.