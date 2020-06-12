Tim Almand
Graveside services for Tim Almand, 53, of Huntington will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Skyler Burchinal officiating.
Mr. Almand was born October 31, 1966 in Dallas, Texas to the late Carolyn (Parker) and Bobby Dwayne Almand, and died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Almand resided in Angelina County most of his life. He was a protector and provider for his family whom he loved with his whole heart. He has been a wonderful husband to his loving wife of 33 years. His children and grandchildren adored him and his love for them was known by all. His work ethic and dependability were two of his greatest traits. Mr. Almand owned and operated Almand Auto Sales for more than 30 years. He was baptized in the name of Jesus.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy (Jumper) Almand of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Casi and Skyler Burchinal of Paris; son, Cody Almand of Lufkin; granddaughters, Addisyn, Alyvia and Avery Burchinal; brother, Scott Almand of Lufkin; parents-in-law, Charlie and Bonnie Jumper of Lufkin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and very close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
