Paul Lee Marino
Paul Lee Marino, 42, of Euless, formerly of Lufkin, died Monday, December 7, 2020 in Euless. Private family services will be held.
Mr. Marino was born August 3, 1978 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Shelia (Parks) and Pete Marino. He was a 1996 graduate of Lufkin High School.
Survivors include his parents, Pete and Carol Marino of Huntington; mother, Shelia Thornburg of Fort Worth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clay and Monica Marino of Mason and Will and Kim Marino of Wichita Falls; sisters and brother-in-law, Anna and Shane Skidmore of Little Elm and Farrah Thornburg of Fort Worth; grandmother, Carolyn Carroway of Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Temple Scholarship Fund, c/o Hudson ISD, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
