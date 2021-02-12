Luther C. (Smokie) Stover, Sr.
Graveside services for Luther C. (Smokie) Stover, Sr. 77, of Diboll, will be held February 13 at 11 am in the Fielders Cemetery with Brother Bobby Whisenant officiating. Luther was born May 4, 1943 in Belfast, Maine to the late Zelda Presley and Winifred Stover. He was one of ten children and resided in Belfast until he joined the Navy. He was owner of Smokie’s Motor Company in Diboll, but his favorite job was door greeter at Sam’s club in Lufkin. He was a people person and made many friends at the door. He loved babies and children and was Uncle Smokie to many. Nothing could brighten his day like a visit with a baby. He was also pawpaw to Fallon, A’Jay, and C L. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Forrest Stover; daughter , Laura Haas and special friend Jeff Kryszak of Buffalo, NY, sons and daughter-in-laws, Charles and Jennifer Stover, of College Station, Rusty and Jennifer Stover of Diboll, Richard Stover of Diboll. His pride and joy, grandsons, Lute and Steed Stover, of College Station, Triston Stover, of Diboll and Conor Stover, of Diboll. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorimer and Angel of Tennessee, Leslie and Gwen Stover, sisters, Lovena Morse and Lucille Dyer, sister-in-law Sharon Stover, all of Maine. Brother-in-law, Dennis Forrest of Diboll, sister-in-law Delight Allen of Diboll and Suzanne Forrest of New Braunfels. The original Uncle Smokie’s girls Leah Teems Harper and Brandi Teems. A host of nieces ,nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Linwood, Lloyd and Lawrence Stover, Sisters Leteena Curley, and Lillian Curtis, mother-in-law Hazel Forrest and brother-in-law, Jerry Forrest. Pallbearer: Grandsons, Brent and Cody Forrest. Honorary Pallbearers: Dennis Forrest, Jimmie Robinson, Jimmy Beauchamp, Lloyd Lambert, Arlis Harvard and Doug Wise. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Tabernacle, 240 Fairview Dr. Diboll, Texas 75941 or Leo Lytle Ministries POBox 158 Diboll, Texas 75941. We request all wear a mask and practice social distancing.
All Families Mortuary, Lufkin directors.
