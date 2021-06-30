William ‘Don’ Michael
Services for William “Don” Michael, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. William was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Lufkin and died June 28, 2021, in Bronson.
James Michael Simmons
Services for James Michael Simmons, 72, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Rader Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Henderson. Mr. Simmons was born Oct. 7, 1948, in Henderson and died June 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Derrick Wilson
Services for Derrick Wilson, 30, of Pollok, will be at 3 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Wilson was born Oct. 18, 1990, and died June 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
