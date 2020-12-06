On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Betty “Jo” Love passed away at the age of 73. Jo was born September 6, 1947 in Lufkin to Mary (Phillips) and Johnnie Toney. Jo loved family gatherings and playing dominos, cards and board games. She was very gifted in flower arrangements and crafts. Before Retirement she was a Realtor and loved helping others fulfill their dreams of home ownership. She was outgoing and never met a stranger.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Stephenie Ellisor and Douglas Weldon of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law Charles (Bubba) Ellisor Jr. and Monica of McAllen; grandchildren Riley Ellisor and wife Emily of Round Rock, Sean Ellisor and wife Reagan of Lufkin, Joshua Mason of Nacogdoches, Jacob Mason of Huntington, Samuel Ellisor of McAllen, Alyssa Ellisor of Huntington; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary Beth Flowers.
Jo chose to have her remains cremated and never wanted a service where she was mourned, she wanted her life to be Celebrated with the knowledge that she was at Peace with her Lord and Savior and back with her Mother, our Nannie. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice In The Pines in Memory of Mary Toney &/or Mary Flowers or American Cancer Society/Relay For Life Angelina County in Memory of Mary Flowers.
