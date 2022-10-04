Death notices Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Wayne ForrestPrivate graveside services for George Wayne Forrest, 86, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. He was born Dec. 25 1935, and died Sept. 26, 2022. All Families Mortuary & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries George Wayne Forrest Death Notice Graveside Lufkin Date Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police arrest man accused of burning childGuilty plea brings peace to family of Huntington murder victimJames 'Bull' Durham arrested on assault accusationsFormer SFA dean hit, killed by bikeAuthorities charge son, his wife with murder in deaths of missing Trinity County coupleTrial set for December for jail's longest serving inmateTwo flown to Tyler, three others taken to local hospitals Thursday after four-vehicle crash on Highway 103Man sentenced for gas pump skimmer schemeFormer SFA dean hit, killed by bikeLETTER: Vengeful, hostile acts Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.