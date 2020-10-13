Graveside services for Joyce Walker, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, with Bro. Dave Gilchriest officiating.
Mrs. Walker was born October 3, 1926 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Lounette (Galloway) and Ernest Lamar Goodman. She passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Walker was a loving wife and mother. She was a rehab nurse and owned her own nursing service. She worked with special needs kids and took care of foster children. She was always taking care of people. Mrs. Walker enjoyed reading, animals, birds and dogs. She was a member of LifePoint Church.
Survivors include her sons, Dave Gilchriest and wife Shirley of Lubbock and Donnie Gilchriest of Tennessee; stepdaughter, Jana Rubadue and husband Mike; stepson, Kent Walker and wife Karen; stepdaughter, Lori Lopez and husband Robert; stepson, Mark Walker and wife Evelyn; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Walker, on December 6, 2019; her parents; daughter, Diane Gilchriest; son, Danny Gilchriest; husband, Charlie Gilchriest; and sister, Kathryn Torian.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Walker’s memory may be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
