Ramona Bagley
Funeral services for Ramona Bagley, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ken Donahue officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Bagley was born March 29, 1937 in Livingston, Texas to the late Eula Mae (Edwards) and William Cotton, and died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Bagley was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She retired from Lufkin State Supported Center following 15 years employment in the Department of Risk Management. She served as past Secretary for the Gann Cemetery Association and Chairperson for the First United Methodist Christian Singles Dance. Mrs. Bagley loved flowers, gardening, yardwork, and clogging. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Bagley was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Jim Bagley of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Jack Griswold of Douglass; grandchildren and spouses, Stacy and Michael Teer, Alithia and Mark Santos, Jason Mireles, Janelle and Felipe Sanchez, Miranda Allen and Chris Windsor, Corey Allen, and Nicole Bagley; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.W. Bagley; grandson, Aaron Allen; brothers, James Cotton and Bill Cotton; and sisters, Elsie Beaver and Elizabeth Rawls.
Pallbearers will be Jack Griswold, Chris Windsor, Austin Stokes, Corey Allen, Jim Malone, and Randy Bridges.
Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Allen.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
