Betty Fancher
Services for Betty Fancher, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Napier and Bro. Slider officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Betty was born February 22, 1947 in Springboro, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ethel L. (Thorpe) and W. Henry Shepherd. She passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in a local hospital.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends, and giving them gifts. Betty enjoyed fishing and going to garage sales. She also loved her church.
Survivors include her husband, E. H. Fancher of Lufkin; sons, Bryan Fancher of Lufkin and Eddie Fancher and wife Shannon of Cushing; daughter, Donna Swearingen and husband Terry of Center; grandchildren, Crystal, Austin, Peyton, Zek, Zak, Portia, Bruce, Cris and Sammy Jo; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sherman Shepherd and Johnny Shepherd; sisters, Bessie Townson, Phyllis Shepherd and Ella Wells; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Danny Fancher; brothers, Benny Shepherd and Robert Shepherd; and sisters, Jeanette Dunn and Ruby Abrams.
Pallbearers will be Zek Fancher, Zak Fancher, Chis Casto, Bruce Fancher, Austin Swearingen, and Peyton Swearingen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Kasem and Anthony Inman.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the West Side Apostolic Church, 201 Mt. Carmel Road, Lufkin, TX 75901.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
