Delois Alvis
Graveside services for Delois Alvis, 85, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Sims/Rocky Hill Cemetery, with Bro.
Bobby Russell officiating. Her family requests that everyone who attends to please wear a mask and social distance.
Delois was born February 8, 1935 in Nacogdoches, Texas, the daughter of the late Lydia (Atkinson) and Jim Sargent. She passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in a local nursing facility
Delois was a devoted Christian, loving wife and mother. She spent her life caring for her husband and children. She was a caregiver to her family and will be missed. She was very much loved by all who knew her. She is at home with the Lord and all her loved ones who went before her. Delois was a member of Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Karen Alvis and Richard and Teresa Alvis; daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Claude Williams; and a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Delois was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Alvis; sons, Glenn Alvis and Charles Alvis; granddaughter, Carla Alvis Mullan; grandson, Jason Alvis; brothers, James, Clinton, Lloyd and Charles Sargent; and sister-in-law, Rhama Sargent.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Delois’ memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904. Hospice in the Pines was a blessing to our family.
Delois’ family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
