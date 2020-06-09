Dr. David A. “Cookie” Cook
Memorial services for Dr. David A. “Cookie” Cook, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. He was born Jan. 17, 1955, and died May 28, 2020, at his residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Alejandro Duran
Mass of Christian Burial for Alejandro Duran, 51, of Moscow will be at 2 p.m Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mr. Duran was born Jan. 29, 1969, in Ucareo, Michoacan, Mexico, and died June 5, 2020, in Livingston.
