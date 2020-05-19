JB Pickard
Funeral services for JB Pickard, 87, of Zavalla will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Stephen Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Pickard was born September 16, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Millie (Roberts) and J.B. Pickard, Sr., and died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Pickard was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and was a conductor for Southern Pacific Railroad for more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with family. Mr. Pickard was a member of Zavalla First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Billy Weaver of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sherrie Pickard of Zavalla; grandchildren and spouses, Jessica and Marco Bautista, Sean and Nikki Pickard, all of Lufkin, Caitlin Weaver, Courtney and Wade Kane, and Christian Weaver, all of Zavalla; great-grandchildren, Zylan, Felix and Sofia Bautista and Victoria Pickard, all of Lufkin; brother, Joe Pickard of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christie (Tackett) Pickard; and daughter, Deidre Pickard.
Pallbearers will be Sean Pickard, Christian Weaver, James Pickard, Roshal Mooney, Rodney Tucker, and Greg Williamson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
