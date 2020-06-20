Annie Laverne Hall
Funeral services for Annie Laverne Hall, 92, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Karen Norton and Jackie Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hall was born September 27, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Sudy Margaret (Gann) and William “Willie” Blackburn. She died Wednesday, June 17, 2010 at her residence in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hall loved working with children. She had previously worked at Snoopy’s Day Care, Candy Royal Day Care, and First Assembly of God Day Care. She was a member of Timber Creek Church, formerly known as Lufkin First Assembly of God. Annie loved to give hugs; and if you ever received a hug from Annie, you felt it from your head to your toes. She had lived in Lufkin all her life.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Frank and Evelyn Loving of Forest, Nancy “Sudie” and John Singletary of Jersey Village, and Kim and Brent Rich of Nacogdoches; grandchildren and spouses, Joshua Rich and fiancée Kaitlyn Holt of Prosper, Texas, Rachel and Dalton Lytle of Richmond, Brendan and Michaela Rich of Tyler, Kyle Singletary of Jersey Village, Erik Rich of Nacogdoches, Chris Hernandez of Las Vegas, Stephen Hernandez of North Carolina; great grandchildren Elizabeth and Jennifer Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, Payton, Sadie and Greyson Rich of Dallas, Colton Lytle of Richmond; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Everett Hall; four sisters, Elizabeth Roberts, Lillie Faye Friday, Edna Stringer, Euna Mae Blackburn; and five brothers, Marvin, Roy and William Blackburn, Cleo and Merlin Selman.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, Texas 75840.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
