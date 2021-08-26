Funeral services for Kenneth Earl Durham, 53, of Memphis, Texas will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Durham Cemetery.
Mr. Durham was born March 17, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas to Olivia Carol (Crecelius) and Linwood Durham, and died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include his brothers, Keith Durham of Memphis, Jonathan Schultz of Warren, Nick Durham, Jason Durham, both of Dallas, Dean Durham of Corpus Christi, and Joey Durham of Lufkin; sister, Sherian Durham of Hudson; and mother, Olivia Carol Macon of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Linwood Durham; and brother, Larry Durham.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
