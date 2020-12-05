Sammie Holmes Bruce
Graveside services for Sammie Lorine Holmes Bruce, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park, 2602 S. Houston Ave, Humble, Texas, with Scout Betz officiating.
Mrs. Bruce was born March 8, 1932 in Middleton, TX, to Samuel Jergins and Stella Lorine McGlaun and died November 29, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas.
Sammie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and also enjoyed traveling. She worked for a number of years as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the church of Christ.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Colson and grandchildren Drew and Alex Colson; Keith Colson, his wife Allison, and grandchildren Carly, Nick and Erin Colson; sister Barbara Moore and husband, Jerry of Houston; brother Charles Itzen and wife, Martha of Houston; sister-in-law Paula Itzen of Houston; step-sons Royce Bruce and wife, Lina of San Francisco, CA; Bryan Bruce of Pacifica, CA; Doyle Bruce and wife, Sarah of Lufkin; Myron Bruce and wife, Vicki of Oklahoma City, OK, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Jergins and Stella Jergins Itzen; stepfather Charles Itzen; sister, Jacqueline Arnold; brother, Ted Itzen; husband, Norman Holmes; and husband James Bruce.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
