Alfred Jimmy Miranda was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 9, 1952 and died October 20, 2021 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas.Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Miranda and his father Al Miranda.He is survived by his mother, Bertha Miranda, his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Witherspoon and his niece, Miranda Aleese Witherspoon.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.He served in the US Army from 1971 to 1977. In the early 70s he was stationed in Turkey and his assignment was in the ASA as a CryptoAnalyst.After being honorably discharged as an SP4 from the army, Jimmy began his thirty-year career with the Dallas Morning News as distributor in Lufkin.He enjoyed his retirement relaxing out in the country and taking long walks with his beloved dogs.A favorite subject of conversation were the many travels Jimmy and his sister experienced guided by his mother. This trio traveled through much of the US, Europe, and Mexico.Jimmy was also known for his quirky sense of humor. The caregivers at the SNG Dialysis Center commented how he often lifted everyone's mood by saying something humorous.Jimmy and his family have been members of the First United Methodist church in Lufkin, Texas since 1968.Please consider donating to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, the Texas Veterans' Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance and/or your local animal shelter.Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
