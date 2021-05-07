Donald Smith “Chip” Hart, Jr.
Funeral services for Donald Smith “Chip” Hart, Jr., 56, of Apple Springs will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Due, Dr. Brent Hawkins, and Judge Doug Page officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mr. Hart was born July 21, 1964 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Sylvia Juanice (Pickett) and Donald Smith Hart, Sr., and died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Hart resided in Apple Springs most of his life and was a 1983 graduate of Groveton High School. He owned and operated Hart Trucking. Mr. Hart was a lifetime member of FFA and an avid supporter of local community livestock shows. He was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey (Young) Hart of Apple Springs; daughters and sons-in-law, Addyson and Dakota Lankford of Apple Springs, Amy Beth and Jessie Valenta of Fort Worth, Amanda Pyle and Cody Chandler of Huntsville, Maigan and Joshua Stubblefield of Harleton; son, Caleb Parker of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cohen Lankford, Carson Stubblefield, Caisey Stubblefield, Presleigh Parker, and London Parker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carla and John Davidson of Waco, Carmen and Terry Witt of Apple Springs; nieces, Mikayla Davidson, Ashley Rhodes, and Presley Witt, all of Apple Springs; loyal companion, Bart Hart, his Blue Heeler; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Lankford, Dustin Pickle, Jessie Valenta, Cody Chandler, Caleb Parker, and Jennings Sanders.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local 4-H and FFA chapters.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
