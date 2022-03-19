James Carey “Hillbilly” Anthony

Memorial services for James Carey Anthony “Hillbilly”, 73, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Alex Montilla officiating.
Mr. Anthony was born August 10, 1948, in Angelina County, Texas, to Harrison Carey Anthony and Nina Jean Fox Anthony, and died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Anthony was a member of First Baptist Church in Diboll. He was a special husband, daddy, and PawPaw. Mr. Anthony coached baseball for 12 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Anthony loved hunting, fishing, and playing poker. He also loved his wife’s cooking and picking on his family.
Mr. Anthony is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Darlene Anthony of Huntington; daughter and fiancé, Tina Renee Anthony and Jay Roach of Diboll; daughter and fiancé, DeNeen Anthony and Matt Thompson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Bryan Davis of Ft. Worth; granddaughter and husband, Kristin and Joseph Hartley of Santa Fe, TX; grandson, Hunter Due of Huntington; granddaughter and husband, Kelsey and Johnathan Feldpausch of Huntington; grandson, Tyler Davis of Ft. Worth; grandson, Logan Davis of Ft. Worth; grandson, Kaleb Schoubroek of Lufkin; great-grandsons, Baylin and Brigham Feldpausch of Huntington; sister, Belinda Jordan of Lufkin; special sister-in-law, Bettie Havard of Diboll; numerous nieces and nephews, and best friends, Patsy and Doyle Murray of Huntington, and David and Judy Scarborough of Diboll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Carey Anthony and Nina Jean Fox Anthony; granddaughter, Haley Due; and sisters, Susan Burleson and Vicky Treadway.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Due, Tyler Davis, Logan Davis, Kaleb Schoubroek, and his special nephews, Wayne Havard and Randy Havard.
Special memorials may be made to either Texas Children’s Hospital. St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
