Misty Michelle DuBose
Services for Misty Michelle DuBose, 46, of Mineola, formerly of Lufkin and Nacogdoches will be held Friday, May 21,2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Misty was born April 16, 1975 in Lufkin to Warren Paul DuBose and Janice Diane (Whitworth) DuBose and died May 16, 2021 in Tyler.
Misty resided in Mineola having formerly resided in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. She was a 1993 graduate of Hudson High School and was employed as a Dental Hygienist with Dr. Sid Fowler, DDS for the past 15 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kylie Jo and Jordan Robertson of Nacogdoches; grandson, Owen Robertson of Nacogdoches; parents, Paul and Glenna DuBose of Fairfield; mother, Janice DuBose of Lufkin; paternal grandmother, Patricia DuBose of Lufkin; brothers, Clint DuBose and Buster Sutton, both of Lufkin; sister, Misty Sutton of Burkeville; boyfriend, Paul Jenkins of Mineola; aunt, Lisa Looney of Ft. Worth; uncle and aunt, Bob and Barbara DuBose of Lufkin; aunt and uncle, Judy and Larry McWilliams of Lufkin; uncle and aunt, Mike and Gay Whitworth of Lufkin; numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Warren A. DuBose, Binnis and Geneva Whitworth and uncle, William DuBose.
Pallbearers will be: Brandon McWilliams, Bob DuBose, Justin DuBose, Charlie Ramsey, Buster Sutton and Larry McWilliams.
Family request memorial contributions be made to America’s Tooth Fairy at americastoothfairy.org.
Family request memorial contributions be made to America's Tooth Fairy at americastoothfairy.org.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
