Bobby Widner
Graveside services for Bobby Widner, 68, of Zavalla, will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Barge Cemetery near Zavalla with Brother James Barge officiating.
Mr. Widner was born February 24, 1953 in Woodville, Texas to the late Sarah (Jones) and Jess Robert Widner, and died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Widner had resided in Zavalla for 40 years. He married Debbie Widner on June 11, 1974. Their love stood the test of time for 47 years. He had a profound sense of duty to serve and protect. He served his county proudly in the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He served the people of the State of Texas as a Lufkin Police Officer, Special Texas Ranger Arson Investigator, and retired after 20 years as a Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist.
Those who knew him well would say Bobby was a natural leader, a patriot, a man with a strong moral code of right and wrong that he lived by, and an unwavering faith in God. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman, a certified skill tracker, who loved and lived to go hunting and fishing.
Bobby was a hero to his family, a beloved friend to many, a loving father and husband who will be missed but remembered lovingly in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Widner of Zavalla; sons and daughters-in-law, Cody and Vicki Widner of Zavalla, Jess and Amanda Widner of Richmond; grandchildren, Kassidy Widner, Kalli Widner, Justin Widner, and Jacob Widner; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
