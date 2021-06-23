James Brett Malinowski, 38, of Lufkin, was born January 18, 1983 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Mitzi Evans and Thomas Brent Malinowski. He passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Brett was a computer technician. He enjoyed fishing and any outside activities.
Survivors include his mother, Mitzi Evans of Huntington; father, Thomas Brent Malinowski and wife Sharon of Houston; brother, Wade Dorris and wife Mayra of Lufkin; brother, Tommy Dorris and Jess of Lufkin; brother, Thomas Jarek Malinowski of Houston; sister, Amethyst Nuccio and husband Aaron of Huntington; grandmothers, Betty Tant and Edwanna Eckenrode; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
