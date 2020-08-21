Royce Marshall
Funeral services for Royce Marshall, 67, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jacob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Broaddus.
Mr. Marshall was born April 2, 1953 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Sybil (Smith) and Louis Edgar Marshall, and died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in a Tyler hospital. He loved his family and loved to witness to people. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Texie Russell and Jacob Smith and Zetta Lawniczak, all of Cleveland; brothers and sister-in-law, Frank Marshall of Nacogdoches, Noel and Darlene Marshall of San Augustine, Donnie Martin of Sylacauga, Alabama, and Ronnie Martin of Broaddus; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Roy Marshall; brother, James Marshall; and sister, Mary Ann Marshall.
Pallbearers will be Richard Howell, Charles Howell, Roy Edward Marshall, David Reppond, Clayton Christie, Justin Beard, and Billy Williams.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
