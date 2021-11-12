Memorial services for Diann Edwards, known to most as “Maw Maw”, 76, of Wells will be held at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Comstock officiating, Friday, November 12 at 1 PM. Mrs. Edwards was welcomed into her forever home Tuesday, November 9. She was born August 6, 1945, in Jacksonville, Texas to Ray Hearne and Elizabeth Byers Hearne. Diann lived in Lufkin and Nacogdoches for several years but moved back to Wells to be closer to her family 23 years ago. She was retired from the Lufkin State School and faithfully attended Diboll First Assembly of God Church. A lot could be said about “Maw Maw”. She loved her family and spending time with them most of all, especially her great-grandchildren. She truly earned and proudly owned the saying, “Maw Maw is my name and SPOILING is my game!” Everyone who knew Maw Maw knew she was an excellent cook, from her beans and cornbread that was loved so much by her Louisianna family to that “last” homemade chocolate birthday cake she made each year for Taylor. Something else Maw Maw really enjoyed was her time at Crystal Beach with her loved ones and those special talks she had with her “beach buddy”, Beverly. Diann was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carol Hearne and a very special, spoiled rotten, grandson Dalton “Dottie” Herman. She is survived by her children and their spouses Deborah and Darren Scurlock, Lynn and Myrel Mettlen, Sandi and Kevin Herman, and James and Stacie Edwards; numerous grandchildren and those special great grands, Josie, Jayla, Kamron, Johnathan (J.T.), Korben, Aries, Eisley, Genissis, Layla, Mylie, Marison, Brekken, Braylee, Brynlie, Maggie, Eli, K.K., Lyla, and Hadlee. A few other special loved ones include Gertrude Hearne, Clifton Hearne, Mike Shumaker, Dennis Shumaker, and Ashli Edwards. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Her family will hold on to the precious memories and the hope to see her and be reunited with her in heaven someday
