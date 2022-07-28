Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for Jerry O. Swearingen, 73, of Corrigan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the Barnum First Baptist Church in Corrigan, with Bro. Calvin Bittick officiating the funeral service, and Bro. Larry Trest officiating the graveside service. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan, Texas.

Jerry was born August 25, 1948 in Camden, Texas to Gladys (Trigg) and Merwin Swearingen and passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Trinity Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.