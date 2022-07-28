Funeral services for Jerry O. Swearingen, 73, of Corrigan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the Barnum First Baptist Church in Corrigan, with Bro. Calvin Bittick officiating the funeral service, and Bro. Larry Trest officiating the graveside service. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan, Texas.
Jerry was born August 25, 1948 in Camden, Texas to Gladys (Trigg) and Merwin Swearingen and passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Trinity Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and church were his main priority. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by sons, Jerry D. and wife Dana Swearingen of Lufkin, Timothy Swearingen of Palestine; daughters, Stephane McCasland of Trinity, Adrianne McCasland of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughters, Makyla Russell, Makenna Polk, and Lainey Jones; grandson, Hayden Jones; great grandchildren, Casen Murray, Evee Polk, and Eli Polk; and sister Sarah Williams.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Swearingen, and wife, Delores Swearingen.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Crookes; Patrick Cherry, Floyd Poole, Robert Vinson, Bill Handley and Curtis Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Barnum First Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
