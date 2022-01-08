Burl Gene Horton was born May 22, 1932 in a rural area of Huntington, Texas, the son of B.W. and Effie (Walker) Horton, and passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in a Nacogdoches hospital. Growing up on the family farm with his brother and five sisters, he learned the value of hard work, love of family, and faith in God. Burl was a devoted son to his parents and maintained a close relationship with them, assisting them in farm work, spending time with them, enjoying family camping and fishing activities together, and finally lovingly caring for them along side his siblings in their final days. In 1951, Burl married his beloved wife, Alice Lee Schoubroek. They made a life together which gave them two daughters and 47 years of sharing joys, heartaches, hard times and the best times. Following Alice’s death in 1998, Burl was blessed to marry again and chose a loving, compassionate and caring woman as his partner. Sonya and Burl married in 1999 and spent the next 22 years together traveling, gardening, and enjoying each other’s company. Sonya’s children were dearly loved by Burl and he was honored to have them in his life.
With a strong work ethic and by the grace of God, Burl was a good provider for his family. His job fields included farming, logging, saw milling and welding. As a welder, Burl worked in foundries and shipyards in Houston, Beaumont/Orange, Camden and Lufkin, retiring from Texas Foundry in Lufkin. In later years, he was a school bus driver for Woden ISD. Burl was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ and joined in membership through the years at Lala Hill Baptist Church, Huntington Baptist Church and Woden Baptist Church. He led his family and taught his children by example. Burl lived out his life by his faith and the practice that your word defines you. He taught his children to face every problem they had and work through it. Burl had an abundance of patience and brought a sense of calm to those who needed it. To his dearly loved grandchildren and the great grands, he was “Paw Burl”. Burl was a loyal, faithful, compassionate and loving man who made sure his family knew they were worthy of being loved. He loved spending time outside and tinkering with old vehicles. A music lover, he was a great dancer (taught his girls to 2 Step) and he loved to sing gospel and country music. Burl’s love of life and inspirational words of encouragement will be missed but the memories made will last a lifetime for those closest to him.
Burl is survived by his wife, Sonya Horton of Nacogdoches; two daughters, Teresa Bell and husband, Larry of Huntington and Traci Fowler and husband, Derrick of Lumberton; also Sonya’s children, Dana Murray and wife, Kelly of Nacogdoches, Lana Lawson and husband, Carl of Nacogdoches, Debra Pace and husband, Alan of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Lynn Faulkner and husband, Kevin of Nacogdoches; his sisters, Mary Lou Havard of Huntington, Jodie Daniel of Lufkin and Dr. Yvonne Marshall and husband, B.D. of Jasper; his grandchildren, Lori Nick and husband, James of Hudson, Lance Bell and wife, Meredith of Pearland, Trent Bell of Huntington and Jordan Fowler of Lumberton, and 4 great grandchildren; and Sonya’s 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, B.W. & Effie Horton; first wife and mother of his children, Alice Lee Horton and his siblings, Glennis Dominey, Lindburgh Horton and Sue Schoubroek.
Serving and honorary pallbearers were Lance Bell, Trent Bell, Jordan Fowler, Carl Lawson, Alan Pace, Kevin Faulkner, Derrick Fowler, James Nick, Larry Bell and Dana Murray.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lindsey Rice of Harbor Hospice for her compassionate care to her “buddy” Burl and Sonya during his illness.
Graveside services for Burl Gene Horton, 89, of Nacogdoches were held at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Huntington Cemetery with Pastor Neil Davis officiating. The family welcomed friends at 1:30pm, prior to the service on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Laird Funeral Home, Nacogodches, directors.
