Funeral services for Bertha Estelle Sanders, 78, of Huntington were held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. John W. Greene and Brother Danny Cryer officiating. Interment followed in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders was born January 27, 1942 in Big Sandy, Texas to the late Ruby (Long) and Earl Hawkins, and died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Sanders had resided in Huntington for 46 years and had worked in the cafeteria of Woodland Heights Medical Center and Brandon Elementary School. She was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Sanders of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Telisa and Jerry Ferguson of Huntington, Brenda and Keith Collins of Apple Springs, and Paula Sanders and boyfriend Sidney Clary of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Everett and Leah Sanders of Huntington; grandchildren, Wayne Ferguson, Kimberly Goodman, Amber Sanders, Kindell Cleveland, Anna Cleveland, and April Allen; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Jean Miller of Woodville and Earlene Sanders of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Casey Frazier; and sisters, Naomi Haynes and Kathleen Mayshaw.
Pallbearers were Wayne Ferguson, Wayne Ferguson II, Jerry Ferguson, Trent Goodman, Lane Goodman, and Tristen Goodman.
Memories and condolences may be added, and recorded webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
