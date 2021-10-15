Funeral services for Doris Luce Smith, 77, of Pollok will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Albert Munsinger and Brother Davy Hobson officiating. Interment will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.
Ms. Smith was born April 29, 1944 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late R.V. (Johnson) and A.C. Luce, and died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Smith was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She lived in Angelina County most all of her life and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Ms. Smith was employed by several Lufkin businesses early in life. She was a homemaker while her children were in school, and then returned to the workforce, retiring from Wells ISD as a Teacher’s Aide.
Doris attended and played basketball for Central ISD where she cultivated and maintained many lifelong friendships. She loved her Savior, Jesus, loved her church home, and took great joy in all of her family’s activities and pursuits.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Adrian and Tracy Neal of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Hope and Stephen Jones of Houston; grandchildren, Meagan, Logan and wife Samantha, Landon Neal, Alex and Elisabeth Jones; sisters, Edna Modisette and husband Dwain of Lufkin; Billie Warnasch of Pollok; brothers, Tommy Luce and wife Gay of Tyler, Robert Luce and wife Marie of Pollok; brother-in-law, Rex Pugh of Lufkin; special aunts, Mary Jo Taylor and Sue Joseph; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Alvie Lee and JoAnn Luce; and sister, Debbie Pugh.
Pallbearers will be Logan Neal, Landon Neal, Alex Jones, Blake Luce, Brig Luce, Michael Warnasch, Greg Warnasch, and Eddie Modisette.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
